Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has cautioned South Africans against having high hopes for any of the ANC presidential candidates‚ saying none of them would emerge victorious in the party’s December elective conference “without signing a pact with the devil”.

“The seven presidential candidates hopefuls‚ in today’s language‚ belong to the same WhatsApp group and in particular‚ because many people think that Cyril Ramaphosa is going to come with some miracle‚ believe you me‚ there is no single person that will emerge from that conference without signing the pact with the devil. That is how deep the rot is in the ANC‚” she said.

The outspoken Khoza‚ who quit as an ANC MP and member after she was targeted for calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down‚ was speaking on the sidelines of the Daily Maverick’s The Gathering discussion in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday.

She said of the 1 million membership that the ANC had‚ there were only about 4‚000 delegates that were going to be voting.

Khoza said the culture in the ANC was that the candidate that has a big purse or more brown envelopes was the one that would emerge victorious.

She said her former comrades still in the party were as frustrated by the rot as she was but were not courageous enough to stand up.

Khoza said the rot was so deep that changing the ANC from within was impossible and that her persecution for being anti-corrupt was testimony to this.

She said former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was killed for trying to change things from within.

“Had he left with Malema possibly he would still be alive. He died in a hail of bullets and that is exactly what I faced when I was within the ANC. I am saying to you the reality is that none of those people that are there have the courage to stand up. They did not even have the courage to stand up when I was persecuted…why did people like Ramaphosa not stand up for me?”

ANC presidential candidates Lindiwe Sisulu‚ Zweli Mkhizwe and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma did not show up for the event despite confirming their attendance.