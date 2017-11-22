Reprieve for ANC East Cape branches

The 69 ANC branches in the Eastern Cape that missed the deadline to hold successful branch general meetings (BGMs) have been given a reprieve.

Ngcukayitobi said the extension came after a report showed that the national appeals committee was busy with 23 disputes from the different regions and also confirmed that 69 branches across the province had failed to meet Sunday’s deadline.

This is the second extension branches have been given.

The branches almost missed out on the party’s national elective conference to be held next month but yesterday provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the nomination date had been extended to Saturday.

Ngcukayitobi said while party leadership was still waiting to find out the validity of the disputes, the Eastern Cape had met its target of 70% for branches heading to the conference.

By Monday, 29 branches in Nelson Mandela Bay had nominated their preferred candidate.

Despite the region’s being widely believed to be a stronghold for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa has received support from 20 branches.

Out of the 45 branches The Herald spoke to, 29 confirmed their branch meetings had been successful.

Kwazakhele Ward 19 secretary Mava Kosi said his branch chose to go with Ramaphosa to unite the ANC.

“He’s got a sound track record and we hope he can bring economic stability and foreign investors and hopefully beef up the economy,” Kosi said.

Ward 21 chairman Thamsanqa Tshakweni said they had nominated Ramaphosa for obvious reasons.

“He’s the only candidate who can take the movement to another level. Cyril will be able to reunite the ANC.”

Ward 58 chairman Welcome Jobela said they had nominated Ramaphosa as he stood up for workers rights.

Ward 51 chairman Simphiwe Tyukana said his branch voted for Ramaphosa to bring back the dignity of the ANC, while Ward 39 chairman Qinisile Matikinca said his constituency felt strongly about Ramaphosa.

KwaNobuhle’s Ward 47 secretary Nceba Plaatjie said his branch nominated Ramaphosa, but they did not dispute Dlamini-Zuma’s credentials.

“We’ve looked at the characteristics of the candidates and saw who was capable of uniting the ANC.

“Cyril led us during Codesa, he was there during the drafting and implementing of the country’s constitution and Cyril cannot be bought or be part of the Guptas because he’s got his own money,” Plaatjie said.

Ward 35 chairman Edwall van Rooyen said his branch had voted for Dlamini-Zuma because it was time to look to women to lead the country.

Ward 1 chairman Kevin Foster said his branch had nominated DlaminiZuma as the branch included many farm workers who had similar views on radical economic transformation and land distribution.

Ward 13 deputy chairwoman Dorothy Stuurman said they chose Dlamini-Zuma because they believed in her.