ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says an Eastern Cape faction of the ANC that resorted to court to nullify the outcome of the ANC provincial elective conference (PEC) has agreed instead to submit themselves to the party’s internal processes‚ and so their case before the court should not be allowed to go ahead.

The ANC has applied to the Grahamstown High Court to allow Mantashe’s last-minute affidavit to be admitted into evidence.

The ANC and its recently elected chair‚ Oscar Mabuyane‚ are opposing the application brought by 11 ANC members disenchanted by the outcome of the ANC PEC‚ which was marred by violence on election day.

Most of Premier Phumulo Masualle’s supporters reportedly left the conference‚ and Mabuyane was elected with a massive majority as a result.

The matter was supposed to be argued in the Grahamstown High Court today‚ but was adjourned till Monday to allow lawyers for the applicants – which include ANC OR Tambo region members Nomawethu Mgabadeli‚ Bulelwa Madikida‚ Baxolile Kulu‚ Kayo Marhini and Ntselwa Nompilo – to file papers opposing any attempt to have Mantashe’s affidavit admitted into evidence.

In the affidavit‚ Mantashe says the applicants sent the ANC a letter earlier this month‚ confirming that they had made a “conscious decision to withdraw the court application” and allow the ANC internal processes to take place.

Judges David van Zyl‚ Thami Beshe and Glenn Goosen presided. Advocates Philip Zilwa SC and Amelia da Silva appeared for the applicants. Advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Apla Bodlani appeared for the ANC and Mabuyane.

The gap within which the application can be heard is closing fast‚ as the ANC’s national elective conference is due to kick off on December 16.