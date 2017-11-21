ANCYL branch breaks ranks in support of Dlamini-Zuma

The ANC Youth League in OR Tambo has broken ranks with its provincial bosses by endorsing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the next ANC president at the party’s elective conference next month.

The provincial task team has publicly announced its support for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma as party leader when the governing party elects new leaders next month.

OR Tambo regional task team convener Mzuxolile Hlazo said the youth structure distanced itself from utterances by provincial task team convener Mziwonke Ndabeni over the weekend.

It was reported yesterday that Ndabeni had endorsed Ramaphosa to occupy the top office at Luthuli House while addressing a rally in Bhisho on Sunday.

Hlazo said the former African Union chairwoman had been one of the most senior cabinet ministers since 1994 and had worked well with all the presidents until she joined the African Union.