ANCYL wants Mabuyane in Bhisho

The ANC Youth League provincial task team called yesterday for ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane to replace premier Phumulo Masualle in the provincial government.

This was said by task team convener Mziwonke Ndabeni during the Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture convened by the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) at the Bhisho Stadium.

The firebrand Ndabeni, addressing ANC supporters in the rally, said there were not two centres of power in the ANC creating a gap between party and government.

Ndabeni said it was logical for Mabuyane to lead the ANC-led government to avoid confusion.

“There is only one centre of power and Comrade Mabuyane must take his rightful place and lead the provincial government,” Ndabeni said.

“We are resolute on this and if he does not want to heed this call, we will take him to Bhisho by force because there are not two centres of power in the ANC.

“We cannot have an ANC chairperson outside government whereby those in government use state resources to frustrate the leadership of ANC.”

Ndabeni, like all other speakers, turned his sights to the December ANC national conference, endorsing deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from president Jacob Zuma.