ANCYL wants Mabuyane in Bhisho
The ANC Youth League provincial task team called yesterday for ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane to replace premier Phumulo Masualle in the provincial government.
This was said by task team convener Mziwonke Ndabeni during the Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture convened by the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) at the Bhisho Stadium.
The firebrand Ndabeni, addressing ANC supporters in the rally, said there were not two centres of power in the ANC creating a gap between party and government.
Ndabeni said it was logical for Mabuyane to lead the ANC-led government to avoid confusion.
“There is only one centre of power and Comrade Mabuyane must take his rightful place and lead the provincial government,” Ndabeni said.
“We are resolute on this and if he does not want to heed this call, we will take him to Bhisho by force because there are not two centres of power in the ANC.
“We cannot have an ANC chairperson outside government whereby those in government use state resources to frustrate the leadership of ANC.”
Ndabeni, like all other speakers, turned his sights to the December ANC national conference, endorsing deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from president Jacob Zuma.
Addressing the gathering, Mabuyane reiterated the PEC stance to support Ramaphosa and called on the party to strive for an uncontested conference.
“When you elect someone as deputy, you mean to say he is the acting president in case of the absence of the president for whatever the reason may be,” he said.
“The deputy president position is a grooming process for one to become the president of the ANC even if that is not in the constitution.”
Mabuyane said ANC Eastern Cape branches’ preference for Ramaphosa ahead of the other frontrunner, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, was not a criticism of her.
“Comrade Nkosazana is a good leader and we love her. She has a contribution to make in the ANC going forward, but what is the point of having a deputy president if you do not believe they are capable of rising when the president is not there?” he said.