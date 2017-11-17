EFF delays conference over too few branches

The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay has postponed its regional conference until further notice after the party failed to launch enough branches for a credible conference to convene. The EFF had hoped to launch branches in at least 90% of the wards in Nelson Mandela Bay.

But the interim regional leadership has so far launched 42 of the 51 targeted branches in the Bay.

The conference which was scheduled for Sunday would have seen the party elect a new regional structure after the EFF’s highest decision-making body, the central command team (CCT), disbanded its provincial and regional structures in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal in September last year.

EFF provincial coordinator Yazini Tetyana said the delay in the regional conference would not affect the provincial conference set to take place in East London next month.

“The plan was to go to [conference] with 90% of branches, but due to the slow pace of launching branches this means we had to give more time to get to the 90%,” Tetyana said.

It was critical for the 90% figure to be reached as it affected the provincial conference.

“A region that does not meet 90% cannot go to conference [because] that affects the 90% needed for the provincial conference,” Tetyana said.

“In essence, this province will not hold a provincial [conference] until all regions get 90% [so] no one gets left behind.”

Tetyana said an accurate report on which other regional conferences in the province would be postponed was set to be completed today. “Any postponements will be a matter of one to three days or one week and we will communicate the postponements,” he said.

Bay EFF convener Simphiwe Daku said he was confident the party would finish launching branches by the end of the week.