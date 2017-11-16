Daniels in new call for deputy post to be filled

In addition to an attempt to unseat Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip earlier this week, Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels has made a fresh call for a deputy mayor to be elected at the next council meeting.

The motion filed on Tuesday is Daniels’ second attempt at having the council elect a deputy mayor after he had made changes to his initial motion which saw the removal of former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani on August 24.

The addition was that a deputy mayor be elected on September 21.

Bobani subsequently turned to the courts in an attempt to be reinstated to his position but the application to have the matter heard on an urgent basis was struck off the court roll in September.

At the time, Daniels – who was in coalition with the DA – had hopes of filling the deputy mayor position.

But the deputy mayor election item was not included on the agenda for last month’s council meeting.

Yesterday, Daniels said the new motion was to make sure the item was included on the agenda.

The latest motion was seconded by UDM councillor Thoko Tshangela.

In the motion, Daniels accused the council of breaching its own resolution to elect the deputy mayor on September 21.

“Therefore I move that the vacancy of deputy mayor be filled with immediate effect,” Daniels wrote.

Last Thursday, Bobani also submitted a motion to have the speaker in council, Jonathan Lawack, removed from his position.

Bobani’s attorney, Lionel Trichardt, said no dates had been set for his client’s court case to proceed.

However, any developments would depend on what happened at the council meeting on November 30.

“Because there are some political developments we have not set any dates, but if the motions that have been submitted are successful, then the court case will become moot,” Trichardt said.