Former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is disputing that she owes any money to the Gauteng government.

Last week‚ it was revealed in an answer to a question in the legislature by the DA’s Jack Bloom that Mahlangu owed R51 558 to premier David Makhura after the cost of security at her house breached the legal limit of R200 000.

But her lawyer, Angelo Christophorou, said no security upgrades were done after 2014 on her Bedfordview home.

Mahlangu had written to the premier on October 18‚ disputing the claim of security upgrades and requesting proof of the allegations, Christophorou said.

She had yet to receive a reply.

He said that while‚ as they understood it, Mahlangu did not owe money‚ she had been given until June next year to repay any amount owing, so it could not be said that she had failed to pay it back.