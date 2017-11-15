DA members march over alleged corruption

Over 100 Democratic Alliance members are marching to Mnquma municipality offices in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape to hand over a petition on alleged acts of corruption.

Party provincial leaders Nqaba Bhanga and Phesheya Kwenciba and constituency leader Veliswa Mvenya are leading the march through the centre of the town.

Traffic was backed up with marchers braving the cold and rainy weather.

It has not been established who will accept the petition on behalf of the municipality as mayor Thobeka Bikitsha will only be back next week.

Speaking to the marchers outside the municipal offices‚ Mvenya said there has been no service delivery since after elections.

She said council was not making any progressive resolutions due to infighting.

“We don’t receive services‚ roads started before elections have been abandoned.

“We braved this weather because we are serious about service delivery‚” Mvenya said.