Metro ordered to reinstate Sox with backpay

But city wants ruling reviewed and set aside

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has been ordered to reinstate former municipal official Sox Nkanjeni and pay him almost half a million rand in backpay. The South African Local Government Bargaining Council found that while Nkanjeni’s dismissal last year was procedurally fair, it was substantively unfair.

He was fired by the municipality after being found guilty in a disciplinary hearing of four charges in relation to misconduct.

But the municipality has rejected the order, saying the bargaining council erred in its findings.

City manager Johann Mettler said they had instructed lawyers to apply to the court to have the order reviewed and set aside.

A supply chain management official at the time, Nkanjeni was accused of sending confidential information about a tender to his personal e-mail address which was then forwarded to a third party.

The metro also accused Nkanjeni, 49, of using his position for personal gain in that he lived in a Bluewater Bay house rented by a person whose company was on the municipal service provider database.

Nkanjeni challenged his dismissal at the bargaining council, arguing that the information he e-mailed was not confidential and was already on the municipal website.

He argued that the e-mail recipient was not bidding for the contract and, therefore, was not unfairly advantaged by the information and that the municipality was not compromised.

A witness from his department testified on his behalf while the evidence of five witnesses for the municipality was found to either lack credibility or understanding of the department policies.

The commissioner, Malusi Mbuli, found there was no evidence to suggest that the e-mailed information was confidential.

Nkanjeni also testified that while he lived in the house, he had paid rent in cash to a friend, Justin Careson, who was a registered tenant of the property.