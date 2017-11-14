Fresh bid to remove Trollip

Athol Trollip’s detractors will need to spend the next two weeks lobbying at least three other political parties for their full backing if fresh attempts to oust him as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor are to succeed.

Come month end, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), UDM and United Front (UF) intend to raise two council motions to remove Trollip and speaker Jonathan Lawack.

They accuse the two of undermining the council and failing to carry out their duties with regard to the appointments of metro bosses Johann Mettler and Vuyo Zitumane.

To succeed, the motions by the PA’s Marlon Daniels and the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani, supported by the UF’s Mkhuseli Mtsila, will need the backing of the ANC, the EFF and the AIC to make up a 61 vote majority.

The DA and coalition partners Cope and the ACDP make up 59 votes in the council at present.

The ANC has 50, the EFF 6, the UDM 2, and the PA, UF and AIC each have one seat.

Daniels said yesterday that all the opposition parties, including the EFF, would hold a media conference to discuss their filed intention.

“We have taken a decision not to disclose anything at the moment until all opposition parties hold a press conference within the next 24 hours,” Daniels said.

However, EFF leader in the council, Zilindile Vena, denied any knowledge of the motions.

ANC leader in the council, Bicks Ndoni, said the party had not been approached to discuss the motion.

“Surely they will come to us close to the council meeting – we will then examine and see what their reasons are,” he said.

“This thing is all about numbers. I won’t comment until the matter has been brought to us.”

Lawack confirmed he had received both intentions on Thursday and said they would be included in the council agenda.

He declined to comment on the motion to have him removed.

“I cannot comment because that is for the council.

“It must first be made public before council – the councillor who submitted the motion is within his or her right,” Lawack said.

This is a second attempt by opposition parties to remove Trollip, after a first by the ANC fell flat in February.