ANC leaders visit Bay councillors for talks

While the ANC’s national executive thrashed out the legitimacy of the ANC Eastern Cape conference at Irene, near Pretoria, yesterday, the provincial working committee was in the Bay discussing ways of regaining the metro in 2021.

This was according to at least seven Bay councillors who attended a closed meeting at Bayworld yesterday.

The working committee included legislature speaker Noxolo Kiviet, Nomakhosazana Meth, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Xolile Nqata, deputy secretary Helen Sauls-August and deputy chairman Mlungisi Mvoko.

Newly elected chairman Oscar Mabuyane and provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi could not attend the meeting as they were attending the critical national executive meeting in Gauteng.

The legitimacy of the conference outcomes came into question after the conference in East London last month turned violent, with at least eight delegates treated in hospital.

A complaint was later filed by former provincial chairman Phumulo Masualle, signed by other senior ANC members.

However, the councillors said the national executive meeting was only discussed briefly.

Other issues mentioned included the poor attendance of standing committee meetings by Bay councillors.

The councillors said the provincial working committee was in the city to evaluate the performance of councillors following a meeting with the regional executive at Bayworld last week.

The meeting also sought to prepare the councillors for the 2019 general election and the 2021 local government elections.

One councillor said the committee was in the Bay hoping to unify councillors in the city.