SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande called yesterday for malfeasance in the state to be rooted out‚ saying state capture and corruption in both the public and private sectors must be decisively dealt with.

Nzimande‚ who was recently axed from President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet‚ was speaking at the main rally of the Red October Campaign 2017-18 in Clermont‚ Durban.

He said South Africa was faced with three deep-seated challenges to resolve.

“Firstly‚ we must eliminate the persisting legacy of colonial rule‚ apartheid oppression‚ capitalist exploitation and its imperialist domination,” he said.

“We must solve the resultant problems of inequality‚ unemployment‚ poverty and social insecurity.

“Secondly‚ we must deliver ever greater political‚ economic and social progress through democratic transformation‚ development and delivery of quality services to the people.

“Thirdly‚ we must bring to an end malfeasance in our state.

“We must deal decisively with state capture and corruption both in the public and private sectors.”

Nzimande said there was still much that needed to be done to build a “fully non-racial‚ wholly non-sexist‚ completely democratic and outstandingly prosperous South Africa without the legacy of colonialism‚ apartheid and imperialist domination and exploitation”.

“Millions of our people‚ especially the historically oppressed and the continuously exploited, are not free yet,” he said.