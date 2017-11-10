Zuma not in opposition’s good books

President Jacob Zuma was quite literally brought to book as members of the opposition in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) used the occasion of his annual address to wave copies of investigative books about him.

His address was on the theme of deepening unity for inclusive growth‚ but it reflected little unity along political fronts.

Among the books waved around or mentioned were Jacques Pauw’s The President’s Keepers and Redi Thlabi’s Khwezi – both highly critical of Zuma.

But Zuma hit back at the book carriers, saying opposition parties were not constructive and focused only on one person.

“They now have this new tendency of carrying books which are speculation‚ rumours and allegations which they believe are tested facts,” Zuma said.

“They have no honesty. They can’t even tell you about their history – that you were one of the oppressors.”

He said parties could not engage with the country’s problems “but they come with a book – jirre”.