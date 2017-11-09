Ramaphosa leads pack in province

But if the figures of branches which have so far held successful branch general meetings (BGMs) are anything to go by, Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the pack.

ANC branches in the Eastern Cape have nominated a mixed bag of presidential hopefuls for the highly contested national elective conference next month.

This after 80% of OR Tambo branches in Mthatha, the ANC’s biggest region in the province and second biggest in the country after Ethekwini, chose Ramaphosa as their preferred leader to succeed Jacob Zuma.

There are 594 branches who qualify to take part in the election for the ANC’s new leaders, and 136 of these branches are in OR Tambo.

Only 18 branches in the region have yet to nominate their preferred leaders for the conference.