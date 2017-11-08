Strike by thousands of Bay municipal workers called to ‘test powers’

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) leadership has made a call to its 4 300 members at the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to down tools today in a message to mayor Athol Trollip.

Bay municipal workers in waste management, water, sanitation and electricity will instead march on the City Hall in resistance to the new overtime policy and issues related to long-service bonuses.

At a general mass meeting at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton yesterday, Samwu leadership said the one-day strike was for workers to “test their powers” by staying away from work for a day.

Municipal workers have refused to work overtime after a new policy came into effect on October 1.

Until then, qualifying employees could claim time and a half for each hour of overtime worked on Saturdays and double time for work on Sundays, according to a 2011 collective agreement.

Trollip has described the matter as sabotage, with the city opening criminal cases at five police stations.