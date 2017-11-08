Key positions filled ahead of IPTS launch

Top transport expert back to assist in network planning as dry runs ready to roll in two weeks

Key appointments have been made in the lead up to the dry runs of Nelson Mandela Bay’s long-awaited Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).

The dry runs are set to take place in two weeks, with metro officials saying the system is finally ready to take off.

To make this happen, the municipality has rehired top transport expert Keith Mitchell to assist in planning the city’s transport network over the next three years.

Mitchell was also part of the consulting team for the IPTS between 2008 and 2010 when Port Elizabeth hosted Soccer World Cup games.

He has since worked on the consulting teams for the City of Cape Town and City of Johannesburg Bus Rapid Transit systems.

Mitchell steps in as deputy head of transport sector planning while three other key appointments have been made ahead of the IPTS dry runs starting on November 21.

The announcement was made at a roads and transport standing committee meeting yesterday.

Mitchell will work alongside director Siyabonga Somjaliso in planning the integration of the metro’s transport system over the next three years.

So far, the city has filled 35 of the 45 critical positions for the IPTS.

The IPTS will also employ a total of 100 taxi drivers for its feeder taxis, 33 bus drivers, 29 conductors, six supervisors, security guards and CCTV camera operators.