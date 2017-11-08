EFF motion on nationalising banks shot down

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema cut a lonely figure as his call for the nationalisation of banks without compensation was torn to shreds by political parties‚ with MPs calling it unconstitutional and a “mad” idea.

Malema had sponsored the motion which was debated in the National Assembly yesterday.

ANC MP Adrian Williams was the first to reject the motion.

“The implications of nationalising the banks without compensation are quite expensive.

“As a nation‚ we need to collectively see what will happen if we nationalise the banks without compensation.”

He said some people saw nationalisation as a “silver bullet that will cure our problems”.

However, “we must engage on consequences, we cannot simply use our feelings that may be rooted in a cut-and-paste populist ideology that was invented by the EFF in 2013”.

Williams said he was not standing before the National Assembly to defend the banks. “I’m standing here to defend the people.”