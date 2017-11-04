IPTS bus service set to roll

The wheels of the much-anticipated Integrated Public Transport System will get rolling with dry runs set to start later this month.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said dry runs would start from November 21, with the official launch planned for the day before.

“The system will offer an affordable, efficient, safe, reliable, and universally accessible service,” Mniki said.

He said the metro had also planned a marketing drive closer to the time to ensure people were aware of the system.

The launch, which was originally scheduled for October to coincide with Transport Month, was held back due to a host of issues, including lengthy engagements with stakeholders.

“It must be noted that initial deadlines have not been met due to challenges with council meetings not proceeding with its business in the past,” Mniki said.

“Negotiations with the taxi industry also took a bit longer and the vehicle operating contract with taxi industry had to be approved by the council, which was only done in the last meeting.”