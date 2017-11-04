IPTS bus service set to roll
The wheels of the much-anticipated Integrated Public Transport System will get rolling with dry runs set to start later this month.
Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said dry runs would start from November 21, with the official launch planned for the day before.
“The system will offer an affordable, efficient, safe, reliable, and universally accessible service,” Mniki said.
He said the metro had also planned a marketing drive closer to the time to ensure people were aware of the system.
The launch, which was originally scheduled for October to coincide with Transport Month, was held back due to a host of issues, including lengthy engagements with stakeholders.
“It must be noted that initial deadlines have not been met due to challenges with council meetings not proceeding with its business in the past,” Mniki said.
“Negotiations with the taxi industry also took a bit longer and the vehicle operating contract with taxi industry had to be approved by the council, which was only done in the last meeting.”
Speaking about the first phase of the project, Mniki said commuters could expect to pay R15 from the furthest point of the route [Cleary Park] to Central.
He said fares would vary based on the locations at which commuters boarded the buses.
Buses will run daily from 5am to 10pm.
Mniki would not provide details of how feeder taxis – those that would now no longer be allowed to work along the IPTS routes – would be filtered into the system, saying all details would be made available on the day of the launch.
He said a plan was in place to ensure the safety of all commuters and CCTV cameras would be installed inside the buses as well as along the route.
Security officers would also patrol bus station areas.
The cameras would be monitored by dedicated staff at the integrated public transport operations Centre, Mniki said.
Mniki said the next phase of the service would be phases 1B and 1C, the Njoli and Summerstrand routes, which were planned for the 2018-19 financial year.