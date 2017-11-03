The auditor-general has painted a worrying picture of the finances of the SABC and the South African Post Office (Sapo)‚ saying both state entities are at risk of collapse.

The AG said it was worried about the fate of many state-owned entities.

“For just over a quarter of them‚ there was significant doubt on whether they could continue their operations in future – these included the SABC‚ the Sapo group‚ and the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation (PetroSA)‚” the latest AG report said.

“We are also concerned about the losses incurred and other concerning financial indicators at the Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor)‚ the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa)‚ and the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa (Land Bank) group.”

Of those cited above‚ the SABC and Post Office have probably grabbed the most headlines in recent months.

The SABC came under intense scrutiny during the controversial tenure of former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The Post Office has gained renewed attention as it bids to take over the distribution of social grants.