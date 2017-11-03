Municipality fills key traffic, security posts
Two crucial positions in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in security and traffic services have been filled.
Arlin Robile has been appointed director of security services and Warren Prins director of traffic and licensing.
This was announced by safety and security political head John Best at a media conference at the South End fire station yesterday.
Best said as the DA coalition government, they were glad to fill positions that had been left vacant for several years.
“We are very pleased that we now have these positions filled. I think for the first time in at least nine years, we will now have a full senior staff complement in security services.
“Next we want to fill other vacancies. We have already advertised the position for deputy traffic chief and there are vacant positions under director Robile that we are going to fill,” he said.
Robile, 48, started off as a security guard in 1990 before qualifying as a traffic officer in 1994.
Robile has been the acting director of safety and security for the past seven years after the former director, Reverend Howard Hans, retired.
With a staff complement of 240 in the security department, Robile said during his tenure he planned on going back to basics, securing assets.
“Securing and protecting municipal infrastructure will be one of my main focus areas.”
Prins, 45, started his career in the provincial traffic department in 1993, was assistant traffic chief in Mossel Bay and also served in the Koukamma Municipality as manager of protection services.
Prins said one of his first projects would be to engage with taxi organisations in the metro and get them on board on how to “keep our roads safe”.
Best said he believed they were going to “deliver a safe metro and it’s one of our pillars we really want to look at”.
“If you have people acting [in the job], you can’t give them key performance indicators because they were not officially appointed.
“The executive director can now set out what he wants them to do and hold them accountable.”