Municipality fills key traffic, security posts

Two crucial positions in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in security and traffic services have been filled.

Arlin Robile has been appointed director of security services and Warren Prins director of traffic and licensing.

This was announced by safety and security political head John Best at a media conference at the South End fire station yesterday.

Best said as the DA coalition government, they were glad to fill positions that had been left vacant for several years.

“We are very pleased that we now have these positions filled. I think for the first time in at least nine years, we will now have a full senior staff complement in security services.

“Next we want to fill other vacancies. We have already advertised the position for deputy traffic chief and there are vacant positions under director Robile that we are going to fill,” he said.

Robile, 48, started off as a security guard in 1990 before qualifying as a traffic officer in 1994.