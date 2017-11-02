Lungisa rejects claims by Ncobo of inciting violence at conference
ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has hit out at prominent former referee and party member Ace Ncobo – calling him a liar who has no known record in politics.
Lungisa was responding to a widely circulated open letter by Ncobo, in which the Fifa-accredited referee accused Lungisa of having blood on his hands. Ncobo is a staunch backer of provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane while Lungisa backed premier Phumulo Masualle.
The mudslinging between the two is the latest episode in the factional battles that escalated following the bloody ANC provincial conference in East London in September.
The letter was posted on Facebook on Tuesday and directed at Lungisa.
Ncobo claimed Lungisa was behind the chaos at the conference where some people were involved in physical altercations with flying chairs, resulting in some landing in hospital.
In the post, Ncobo blamed Lungisa for the blood spilled at a session to adopt credentials and proceed with nominations for a new provincial leadership.
“Much of the blood spilled due to chairs being thrown, the real hands that carry the blood of those comrades are yours,” Ncobo wrote.
Lungisa said he thought he saw Ncobo for the first time at the conference.
“We were on different sides so there’s no way I would have talked to him about anything.”
Lungisa said what had been written by Ncobo was false. “What he’s written is pure lies. “He’s just being influenced by unproductive criminal intrigues who are tampering with the soul and body of our movement,” he said.
Speaking to The Herald, Ncobo said he had first sent the letter to Lungisa via WhatsApp and while he had read the message, it was ignored.
“I felt the matter was serious enough to induce a response from him and I was proven correct in my assertion that if I posted it publicly he would not ignore it,” he said.
“The letter was in response to his earlier post calling the leadership structure of the ANC ‘caretakers’.
“This kind of language is not part of our organisational literature and is derogatory.”
Ncobo said: “A major component of what divides this province is sponsored from outside.
“I believe after the national conference we will have stability and unity in the province.”