Lungisa rejects claims by Ncobo of inciting violence at conference

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has hit out at prominent former referee and party member Ace Ncobo – calling him a liar who has no known record in politics.

Lungisa was responding to a widely circulated open letter by Ncobo, in which the Fifa-accredited referee accused Lungisa of having blood on his hands. Ncobo is a staunch backer of provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane while Lungisa backed premier Phumulo Masualle.

The mudslinging between the two is the latest episode in the factional battles that escalated following the bloody ANC provincial conference in East London in September.

The letter was posted on Facebook on Tuesday and directed at Lungisa.

Ncobo claimed Lungisa was behind the chaos at the conference where some people were involved in physical altercations with flying chairs, resulting in some landing in hospital.

In the post, Ncobo blamed Lungisa for the blood spilled at a session to adopt credentials and proceed with nominations for a new provincial leadership.

“Much of the blood spilled due to chairs being thrown, the real hands that carry the blood of those comrades are yours,” Ncobo wrote.

Lungisa said he thought he saw Ncobo for the first time at the conference.