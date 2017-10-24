Brown’s letter replicated by BLF
A letter the Black First Land First (BLF) movement sent to the parliamentary committee interrogating state capture at Eskom has been copied from a letter sent to the same committee by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown days before.
This is according to the minister’s spokesman‚ Colin Cruywagen‚ who said yesterday journalists should ask the BLF why it had copied the letter.
Brown wrote two letters, on August 8 and again on October 16, seeking clarity on the terms of reference and the nature of the inquiry into Eskom, while the BLF’s letter was sent on October 19‚ Cruywagen said.
“Minister Brown made it clear she will comply with the parliamentary process and cooperate fully with the portfolio committee‚” he said.
The similarity between the letters, by Brown and BLF leader Andile Mngxitama questioning the inquiry, has raised eyebrows on social media.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu tweeted photographs of the letters‚ both of which challenge the validity of the parliamentary committee on public enterprises’ inquiry.
“We said all along DPE [Department of Public Enterprises] and BLF Gupta militia are run from the same Saxonwold office‚” Shivambu said.
The questions in the letters are phrased in the same manner and order and deal with the same concerns, which include a possible conflict of interest arising with the evidence leader‚ terms of reference having not been made public and if the veracity of the leaked Gupta e-mails could be relied on.
Meanwhile, Mngxitama said he had found the questions on a WhatsApp messenger group.
“It’s not the whole letter, only the relevant questions. I could not locate the author,” he said.
In the final edit‚ the parentheses were mistakenly removed, Mngxitama claimed.
“I take full responsibility for this oversight and apologise.
“The questions remain relevant and must be answered.”
The BLF had asked lawyers to launch proceedings to apply for an interdict against the committee and had asked for the removal of Pravin Gordhan from the committee. – TimesLIVE