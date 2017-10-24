A letter the Black First Land First (BLF) movement sent to the parliamentary committee interrogating state capture at Eskom has been copied from a letter sent to the same committee by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown days before.

This is according to the minister’s spokesman‚ Colin Cruywagen‚ who said yesterday journalists should ask the BLF why it had copied the letter.

Brown wrote two letters, on August 8 and again on October 16, seeking clarity on the terms of reference and the nature of the inquiry into Eskom, while the BLF’s letter was sent on October 19‚ Cruywagen said.

“Minister Brown made it clear she will comply with the parliamentary process and cooperate fully with the portfolio committee‚” he said.

The similarity between the letters, by Brown and BLF leader Andile Mngxitama questioning the inquiry, has raised eyebrows on social media.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu tweeted photographs of the letters‚ both of which challenge the validity of the parliamentary committee on public enterprises’ inquiry.

“We said all along DPE [Department of Public Enterprises] and BLF Gupta militia are run from the same Saxonwold office‚” Shivambu said.