Policing and politicking do not mix – Mbalula

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has called out those police members involved in party politics, saying if they were policing as well as politicking they would not be faithful in serving the citizens of South Africa.

Addressing hundreds of people gathered for the official opening of a state-of-the-art multimillion-rand police station in Lusikisiki on Saturday, Mbalula said police should up their game when it came to fighting crime and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

“The SAPS is purely for policing, it is not a political party.

“Those who have ambitions and are interested in becoming politicians must resign from the police service and join politics,” he said.

“You cannot have both, that is a recipe for disaster.

“I also don’t want police who don’t have a backbone. Police take an oath to not be involved in party politics, but we now have members who do both – being police members and politicians simultaneously.”

He said the Eastern Cape had the highest number of police members involved in politics and this should be stopped.

Mbalula said that at the recent ANC provincial conference people were beaten and injured, but the culprits were not arrested because police members had political interests.

Police should not “smile” with the municipal and government officials stealing state money.