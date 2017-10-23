Don’t let FBI beat us to state capture probe, says Cyril
Presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africa’s law enforcement authorities to fast-track investigations into claims of state capture.
Speaking at a cadres’ assembly in Mafikeng yesterday, Ramaphosa urged state institutions not to be overtaken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which has opened an investigation into alleged Gupta family involvement in state capture.
“Right now foreigners have started to investigate us as South Africa because of state capture,” he said.
“The FBI is now investigating us because the perception is that South Africa is seen as a corrupt country because the state has been captured.
“That is why we are calling on the Hawks and the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] and all our investigating authorities to immediately start investigating this issue of state capture. We will not be defeated by the Americans.”
His remarks come days after it was revealed that the FBI was investigating the Gupta brothers’ nephews, Ashish and Amol, on allegations of corruption and money laundering.
The two are US nationals and directors of a USbased medical company.
Ramaphosa, who received a roaring welcome from hundreds of ANC members, said it was a shame that the FBI had started investigating state capture allegations before South Africa.
The ANC’s national executive committee has decided that President Jacob Zuma should order a commission of inquiry into state capture, but he has yet to do so.