Don’t let FBI beat us to state capture probe, says Cyril

Presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africa’s law enforcement authorities to fast-track investigations into claims of state capture.

Speaking at a cadres’ assembly in Mafikeng yesterday, Ramaphosa urged state institutions not to be overtaken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which has opened an investigation into alleged Gupta family involvement in state capture.

“Right now foreigners have started to investigate us as South Africa because of state capture,” he said.

“The FBI is now investigating us because the perception is that South Africa is seen as a corrupt country because the state has been captured.