Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe yesterday announced the appointment of the new statistician-general and head of Statistics South Africa (Stats SA)‚ Risenga Maluleke.

His appointment will take effect from November 1. Incumbent Dr Pali Lehohla’s tenure expires at the end of this month.

Maluleke had served within Stats SA for 20 years‚ having joined Stats SA as a manager at the Limpopo provincial office in 1997‚ the government said.

He is currently a deputy director-general for statistical collections and outreach. His portfolio is responsible for provincial offices (responsible data collection for censuses and sample surveys)‚ international statistical development as well as communications‚ marketing and stakeholder relations.