The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command has won the student representative council (SRC) elections at the University of Witwatersrand‚ taking 12 out of 15 seats.

“It is with great joy to announce that we have won 12 of the 15 SRC seats. Wits is ready for an EFF-led SRC‚” the Student Command said in a statement.

EFF leaders‚ including deputy president Floyd Shivambu and party spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ took to social media to congratulate them.