Security a top priority for new SRC

The South African Students Congress (Sasco) regained controlled of Nelson Mandela University’s Student Representative Council (SRC) following Wednesday’s elections, stating a top priority was beefing up campus security.

While the official results of the student elections will only be released today, NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the preliminary results indicated a victory for Sasco.

The preliminary results saw Sasco claiming 15 of the 21 seats in the student council.

This was followed by the Democratic Alliance Students Organisation (Daso) with five seats and the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFsc) with one.

Sasco presidential candidate Bamanye Matiwane will take over the reins from outgoing SRC interim president Pedro Mzileni. NMU was forced to elect an interim SRC last year as a result of the seven-week #FeesMustFall protest.

“This win is something we expected as a result of our ongoing and consistent campaigning throughout the year,” Matiwane said.

“We are very happy with the outcome. We were on the ground speaking to students and mobilising them for this moment.”

Asked what would be their first order of business, Matiwane said: “Security is the top priority, particularly now during the exam period.

“In light of two recent rapes, we need our students to feel safe, especially in the labs where the rapes took place.