Security a top priority for new SRC
The South African Students Congress (Sasco) regained controlled of Nelson Mandela University’s Student Representative Council (SRC) following Wednesday’s elections, stating a top priority was beefing up campus security.
While the official results of the student elections will only be released today, NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the preliminary results indicated a victory for Sasco.
The preliminary results saw Sasco claiming 15 of the 21 seats in the student council.
This was followed by the Democratic Alliance Students Organisation (Daso) with five seats and the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFsc) with one.
Sasco presidential candidate Bamanye Matiwane will take over the reins from outgoing SRC interim president Pedro Mzileni. NMU was forced to elect an interim SRC last year as a result of the seven-week #FeesMustFall protest.
“This win is something we expected as a result of our ongoing and consistent campaigning throughout the year,” Matiwane said.
“We are very happy with the outcome. We were on the ground speaking to students and mobilising them for this moment.”
Asked what would be their first order of business, Matiwane said: “Security is the top priority, particularly now during the exam period.
“In light of two recent rapes, we need our students to feel safe, especially in the labs where the rapes took place.
“On south campus, the residences and the labs are on opposite sides.
“We need to ensure students can access all areas of the university without fear.”
Questioned about whether he anticipated any resentment from opposition parties, Matiwane said: “No, everything is running smoothly at the moment.
“The DA has even congratulated Sasco on Facebook. They have accepted the outcome of the election.”
Daso Eastern Cape deputy chair Azola Mboniswa said following the outcome of the elections, they would engage with students to investigate what went wrong.
“Whether we are opposition or in power, we will continue to serve all students as that is what we have been mandated to do,” Mboniswa said.
“Regardless of background, if a good idea is brought forward we will support it.”
EFFsc secretary Yamkela Tengwa said: “We are satisfied with our seat, because, although we are a young organisation, we still managed to attain a seat in council while we are still establishing ourselves.”
“While we might not have won, we will still have an impact.”