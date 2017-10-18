Mabuyane addresses delayed student meeting

Just hours before students take to the polls to elect a new Student Representative Council today, ANC-aligned Sasco struggled to gather a decent-sized crowd to be addressed by newly elected provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane.

At about 10pm last night, students were still trickling into the South Campus Auditorium, with more still expected to make their way to campus.

Senior students who arrived at about 6pm had already left.

When the event finally started at about 10.40pm, students were told their hired transport was leaving.

During the wait, Sasco’s Thandeka Tshabalala said the students had been dropped at the last minute by drivers of shuttles that had been organised to pick up students from various residences off campus.

“We were meant to start at 6pm but we were disorganised and started very late. We must get out very early tomorrow and vote,” Tshabalala said.

Sasco will also host a night vigil tonight as they await results.

“We ask that before you go and mobilise others to vote, [you must go] to vote first,” Tshabalala said.