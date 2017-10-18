Mabuyane addresses delayed student meeting
Just hours before students take to the polls to elect a new Student Representative Council today, ANC-aligned Sasco struggled to gather a decent-sized crowd to be addressed by newly elected provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane.
At about 10pm last night, students were still trickling into the South Campus Auditorium, with more still expected to make their way to campus.
Senior students who arrived at about 6pm had already left.
When the event finally started at about 10.40pm, students were told their hired transport was leaving.
During the wait, Sasco’s Thandeka Tshabalala said the students had been dropped at the last minute by drivers of shuttles that had been organised to pick up students from various residences off campus.
“We were meant to start at 6pm but we were disorganised and started very late. We must get out very early tomorrow and vote,” Tshabalala said.
Sasco will also host a night vigil tonight as they await results.
“We ask that before you go and mobilise others to vote, [you must go] to vote first,” Tshabalala said.
Another student said they had been told about the event and Mabuyane’s address at short notice.
With the event in full swing, students sang struggle songs in preparing for today.
Both the DA-aligned Daso and the EFF Student Command hosted successful rallies during the day.
Voting stations will open from 8am until 7pm today at the George, Missionvale, 2nd Avenue, North, South and Bird Street campuses.
When Mabuyane finally took to the podium at 11.23pm, he gave students some words of encouragement.
“I like that we go to the polls knowing who will be our president . . . people want a face and we appreciate that,” Mabuyane said.
“I have been sent here by the NEC to nudge you. I have been sent by the provincial elective committee of the ANC to say to you that this is the year of OR Tambo – to remember selflessness and sacrifice.
“When I saw you come in here in full force I was so inspired. This is not about you – it’s about advancing the national democratic revolution.”