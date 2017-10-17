SRC rejects claims over R4m as ‘baseless propaganda’

Questions over the student representative council’s spending habits were shrugged off as baseless propaganda ahead of tomorrow’s SRC elections at Nelson Mandela University.

The DA-affiliated student organisation Daso accused the interim SRC, under the leadership of Sasco’s Pedro Mzileni, of a lack of transparency, saying numerous requests for financial statements on how the student structure had spent nearly R4-million coming from student accounts, had been ignored.

Daso NMU chairman Kwanda Jakalase said the matter had been raised with the dean of students and they would be submitting a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to obtain the SRC’s financial records.

“Students have the right to know what their money was used for. We will not rest until we have ascertained exactly what this money was spent on,” he said.

However, during a media briefing, led by Mzileni, Sasco hit back at Daso, saying they were resorting to “terrorist” tactics, trying to sabotage Sasco’s campaign with less than two days before NMU students head to the polls.