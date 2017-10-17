Masualle followers snub first meeting of the PEC

Eastern Cape ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) members aligned to former provincial chairman Phumulo Masualle snubbed the first meeting of the PEC at the weekend.

However, the meeting at Dan’s Country Lodge outside Mthatha went ahead – and a new provincial working committee was elected.

This happened while there is still a court case, with disgruntled party members wanting the conference held at the East London ICC declared illegal after delegates fought with chairs over credentials.

Additional PEC members Nomakhosazana Meth, Zukiswa Ncitha, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Weziwe Tikana, Fundile Gade, Loyiso Magqashela, Thokozile Sokanyile, Lindelwa Dunjwa and Xolile Nqatha and representatives of the ANC leagues will join the top five on the working committee.

Masualle supporters who did not show were Amathole regional secretary Teris Ntutu and his chairman, KC Maneli, Dr WB Rubusana, regional chairman Xola Pakati, Nelson Mandela Bay regional secretary Themba Xathula and its chairman, Phumzile Tshuni, and Chris Hani chairwoman Kholiswa Vimbayo.

Others on the no-show list were Joe Gqabi regional secretary Mfundo Bongela and its chairman, Shoes Dumzela, ANCWL provincial secretary Nolitha Ntobongwana and provincial Veterans League secretary Phumza Dyantyi.