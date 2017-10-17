Masualle followers snub first meeting of the PEC
Eastern Cape ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) members aligned to former provincial chairman Phumulo Masualle snubbed the first meeting of the PEC at the weekend.
However, the meeting at Dan’s Country Lodge outside Mthatha went ahead – and a new provincial working committee was elected.
This happened while there is still a court case, with disgruntled party members wanting the conference held at the East London ICC declared illegal after delegates fought with chairs over credentials.
Additional PEC members Nomakhosazana Meth, Zukiswa Ncitha, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Weziwe Tikana, Fundile Gade, Loyiso Magqashela, Thokozile Sokanyile, Lindelwa Dunjwa and Xolile Nqatha and representatives of the ANC leagues will join the top five on the working committee.
Masualle supporters who did not show were Amathole regional secretary Teris Ntutu and his chairman, KC Maneli, Dr WB Rubusana, regional chairman Xola Pakati, Nelson Mandela Bay regional secretary Themba Xathula and its chairman, Phumzile Tshuni, and Chris Hani chairwoman Kholiswa Vimbayo.
Others on the no-show list were Joe Gqabi regional secretary Mfundo Bongela and its chairman, Shoes Dumzela, ANCWL provincial secretary Nolitha Ntobongwana and provincial Veterans League secretary Phumza Dyantyi.
ANC national spokesman Zizi Kodwa said following the meeting on Sunday that the PEC lead by provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane would have to unite the party following the violent conference at which he had beaten Masualle for the top position.
“The onus is now on the leadership to build unity and I think this leadership appreciates and understands that responsibility.
“They must extend an olive branch to the other members, and that olive branch must be, among other issues, [to come up with a] programme that goes beyond those who voted for the leadership,” Kodwa said.
Mabuyane said the PEC’s task was to unite the province, primarily towards the upcoming 54th national conference.
Ntutu said the group had snubbed the meeting because they did not recognise the new leaders.
“We are awaiting the decision by Luthuli House and we’ll accept whatever verdict it issues,” he said.