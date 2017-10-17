Delivery takes priority in Bay, says Maimane

DA leader visits to smooth waters and confirm shaky coalition still on track

Although the leadership of Nelson Mandela Bay does not plan to fill the vacant deputy executive mayor position, the coalition has recommitted to putting service delivery above “personalities and people”.

This is according to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who said the party had resolved issues that hindered service delivery at a local level in the Bay, as well as in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

“There still exists certain issues that we [have] to resolve but the point is that the governments are getting [back] to work,” Maimane, who was in the Bay yesterday to engage with the DA leadership in the metro, said.

“At the end of the day, we want the success of the coalitions because we believe that, when those work, South Africa will have a future.”

Among unresolved issues is the position of deputy mayor which has been vacant since UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani was axed two months ago.

The position has remained vacant due to court processes.

Bobani’s urgent court application was struck off the court roll in September but he had previously indicated he planned to relaunch the application on a non-urgent basis, which could take months to get under way.

This also means a new deputy mayor appointment could be set aside if a judge orders Bobani’s reinstatement.

Bobani and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa declined to comment yesterday regarding these proceedings.

Holomisa, however, told Business Day that Maimane’s assessment of the coalition relationship was broadly correct.