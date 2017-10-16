The DA is to ask public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown for any role she played in the awarding of lucrative oil contracts by Eskom to her partner and a close business associate.

The Sunday Times reported that E Smart Solutions‚ owned by Brown’s partner‚ Ingrid Tufvesson‚ and Michelle McMaster‚ the mother of Brown’s former personal assistant‚ Kim Davids‚ scored two contracts worth R1.2-million in five months this year‚ despite having no expertise in the oil industry.

DA public enterprises spokeswoman Natasha Mazzone said yesterday the DA would also refer Brown to the Ethics Committee to appear before the committee and explain how a company with no experience in the oil industry was awarded contracts with Eskom.

“The DA trusts that the committee will ensure that Minister Brown is taken to task if there was any illegal and corrupt behaviour on her part‚” Mazzone said.