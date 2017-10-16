DA wants probe into Brown’s role in oil tenders
The DA is to ask public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown for any role she played in the awarding of lucrative oil contracts by Eskom to her partner and a close business associate.
The Sunday Times reported that E Smart Solutions‚ owned by Brown’s partner‚ Ingrid Tufvesson‚ and Michelle McMaster‚ the mother of Brown’s former personal assistant‚ Kim Davids‚ scored two contracts worth R1.2-million in five months this year‚ despite having no expertise in the oil industry.
DA public enterprises spokeswoman Natasha Mazzone said yesterday the DA would also refer Brown to the Ethics Committee to appear before the committee and explain how a company with no experience in the oil industry was awarded contracts with Eskom.
“The DA trusts that the committee will ensure that Minister Brown is taken to task if there was any illegal and corrupt behaviour on her part‚” Mazzone said.
She said this was a serious indictment on the minister and raised serious questions about her fitness to hold office as she had seemingly allowed her close associates to conduct business in an unethical way.
“E Smart Solutions has no experience in the oil industry and was only registered to deal with academic projects,” Mazzone said.
“There must be harsh consequences for selling off contracts with absolute impunity.
“Where politicians enrich themselves‚ and those closest to them‚ at the people’s expense.”