Opposition parties call for NPA to bring charges against president
Opposition party politicians are calling for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to charge President Jacob Zuma and for him to step down‚ while the ANC says it is studying the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment.
The SCA yesterday dismissed Zuma’s bid to appeal a previous ruling that means he could face 783 corruption-related charges.
“The ANC has full confidence in our judiciary and the options it offers to all aggrieved parties.
“Accordingly‚ the ANC will study the judgment and await further decisions from the affected parties before making a comprehensive statement on this matter‚” the party said in a statement.
ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya said in an interview on the sidelines of a veterans conference yesterday that if the party had the interest of the people at heart‚ it would ask if it wanted someone like Zuma to lead the party.
“There is no way in which we can run away from the realities.We must ask ourselves: can we go into an election with such a person leading the organisation?”
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said in a statement Zuma must resign. He also had advice for the ANC and MPs.
“President Zuma just must man up and face the music.
“The ANC‚ which eight years ago set up a team to persuade NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe to withdraw the charges‚ must take responsibility for the constitutional crisis it has created.
“The ANC must not just only take note of the judgment‚ it must withdraw its irredeemable deployee.
“Parliament should in fact appoint three retired judges to comb through the charges and advise the NPA,” he said.
COPE said that the NPA should institute charges against Zuma.
“Now that the SCA has provided the legal clarity on the spurious dropping of charges by the NPA‚ we expect it to institute the charges forthwith‚” it said in a statement.
“There can be no further prevarication or obfuscation about the way forward. The ball is now in the hands of Shaun Abrahams and his NPA.
“COPE will closely monitor the conduct of the NPA to ensure that it executes its mandate without fear or favour.
“We will continue to mobilise all South Africans to jealously guard their constitutional democracy.”
Zuma and the NPA had asked the court to overturn a Pretoria High Court judgment that the charges against him could be reinstated.
However‚ during arguments at the Supreme Court of Appeal last month, Zuma conceded that the decision to withdraw the charges was irrational‚ as the high court had ruled.
Zuma wanted the opportunity to make fresh representations on the matter.