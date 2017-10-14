Opposition party politicians are calling for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to charge President Jacob Zuma and for him to step down‚ while the ANC says it is studying the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment.

The SCA yesterday dismissed Zuma’s bid to appeal a previous ruling that means he could face 783 corruption-related charges.

“The ANC has full confidence in our judiciary and the options it offers to all aggrieved parties.

“Accordingly‚ the ANC will study the judgment and await further decisions from the affected parties before making a comprehensive statement on this matter‚” the party said in a statement.

ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya said in an interview on the sidelines of a veterans conference yesterday that if the party had the interest of the people at heart‚ it would ask if it wanted someone like Zuma to lead the party.

“There is no way in which we can run away from the realities.We must ask ourselves: can we go into an election with such a person leading the organisation?”

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said in a statement Zuma must resign. He also had advice for the ANC and MPs.

“President Zuma just must man up and face the music.

“The ANC‚ which eight years ago set up a team to persuade NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe to withdraw the charges‚ must take responsibility for the constitutional crisis it has created.