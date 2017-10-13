DA fires Kouga councillor for not voting according to caucus decision

After four years as a DA councillor in the Kouga Municipality, Desmond Petersen has been fired with immediate effect following disciplinary action.

Yesterday, the party’s provincial disciplinary committee chairwoman, Vicky Knoetze, said Petersen had been fired for voting in a manner other than in accordance with a party caucus decision.

Petersen, who has been a councillor since 2013 and was appointed as the member of the mayoral committee responsible for infrastructure and planning when the DA won the Kouga municipal election last year, confirmed his dismissal.

Another mayoral committee member, Dr Nico Botha, was also removed from the committee but remains a councillor.

Botha declined to comment regarding his removal, saying: “I reserve my right to take further action, but I am still deciding on the way forward.”

The DA’s constituency leader in the Tsitsi-Kouga region, Dr Malcolm Figg, said Petersen had been dismissed following a disciplinary process.