Last-minute delay by Mali in Trollip defamation case
Former DA councillor Knight Mali, who is being sued for more than R1-million in damages by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, is in for a hefty legal bill after seeking a last-minute postponement in the defamation case.
Mali, who defected to the ANC last year, agreed yesterday to pay the wasted legal costs caused by the postponement of the matter, which was set down some eight months ago to start in the Grahamstown High Court yesterday.
The costs would be about R60 000, Trollip’s lawyer, Brin Brody, said yesterday.
It was no coincidence that Mali was using the identical legal tactics as former ANC councillor Lawrence Troon, who is also facing a hefty R5-million defamation damages claim from Trollip, Brody said.
In February, Troon sought a last-minute postponement and, like Mali, agreed to pay the costs of it.
Brody said he had failed to pay an estimated R60 000 billed for the wasted costs and his furniture and car had been attached to satisfy the debt.
He said Troon had then coughed up the amount before his possessions were sold off.
That defamation suit has now been set down for June next year. and Brody warned no further postponements would be entertained.
Trollip claims that Troon and Mali damaged his good name and reputation in trumped-up allegations implying he was a racist and a human rights abuser.
The two men produced statements in 2015 from several men and women who claimed they had once worked on or near Trollip’s former farm outside Bedford.
Among other things, the group claimed they had been underpaid, exploited and treated badly by the Trollip family.
Brody said the delaying tactics by both men were a clear indication that they had no evidence or witnesses to back up their defamatory claims.
But Mali said yesterday they had many witnesses across the province who had to be prepared for the court case and this had proved a logistical nightmare.
Both Troon and Mali say the claims are true and in the public interest.
Trollip charged yesterday that the ANC was behind the smear campaign and was likely funding Mali and Troon’s defence.
Mali rejected any ANC involvement and said the allegations had come from people independent of party politics.