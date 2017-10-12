Last-minute delay by Mali in Trollip defamation case

Former DA councillor Knight Mali, who is being sued for more than R1-million in damages by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, is in for a hefty legal bill after seeking a last-minute postponement in the defamation case.

Mali, who defected to the ANC last year, agreed yesterday to pay the wasted legal costs caused by the postponement of the matter, which was set down some eight months ago to start in the Grahamstown High Court yesterday.

The costs would be about R60 000, Trollip’s lawyer, Brin Brody, said yesterday.

It was no coincidence that Mali was using the identical legal tactics as former ANC councillor Lawrence Troon, who is also facing a hefty R5-million defamation damages claim from Trollip, Brody said.

In February, Troon sought a last-minute postponement and, like Mali, agreed to pay the costs of it.

Brody said he had failed to pay an estimated R60 000 billed for the wasted costs and his furniture and car had been attached to satisfy the debt.

He said Troon had then coughed up the amount before his possessions were sold off.

That defamation suit has now been set down for June next year. and Brody warned no further postponements would be entertained.