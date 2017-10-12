IEC in massive drive for a fair voters’ roll
An online campaign has been launched by the Independent Electoral Commission to gather and confirm the addresses of 26 million voters for a credible voters’ roll in time for the 2019 national election.
The massive drive comes after a bruising Constitutional Court judgment in June last year that the IEC had failed to collect and maintain addresses for a credible voters’ roll.
The Electoral Court had ordered the IEC to postpone by-elections in Tlokwe‚ North West‚ after opposition parties successfully argued that the commission was compelled to provide addresses for everyone on the voters’ roll.
It followed allegations that the ANC had manipulated the roll‚ with some voters voting where they had not been registered to do so.
The court then ordered the IEC to collect the addresses of everyone on the voters’ roll – and that it provided progress reports every six months.
IEC chief officer Sy Mamabolo said although progress had been made, the IEC was conscious that a huge undertaking remained. – TimesLIVE