IEC in massive drive for a fair voters’ roll

An online campaign has been launched by the Independent Electoral Commission to gather and confirm the addresses of 26 million voters for a credible voters’ roll in time for the 2019 national election.

The massive drive comes after a bruising Constitutional Court judgment in June last year that the IEC had failed to collect and maintain addresses for a credible voters’ roll.

The Electoral Court had ordered the IEC to postpone by-elections in Tlokwe‚ North West‚ after opposition parties successfully argued that the commission was compelled to provide addresses for everyone on the voters’ roll.