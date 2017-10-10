Party demands monthly data allowance for youth

A free 500 megabytes (MB) of mobile data a month for poor students, matriculants at government schools and registered job seekers.

This is one of the demands raised at a DA Youth Rally yesterday at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in Port Elizabeth by DA Youth federal chairman Yusuf Cassim.

“As the DA Youth, we are launching a petition to make these demands to the ANC government and ultimately replace them with a government that will deliver in their place in 2019,” Cassim said.

An allowance of 500MB a month would allow poor students, matriculants and jobseekers to access the internet for study purposes and to find work, he said.

“Government must fund the costs of this allowance to enable poor young South Africans to take advantage of the benefits of the internet.

“People with no internet connection have less economic power than others.”