Party demands monthly data allowance for youth
A free 500 megabytes (MB) of mobile data a month for poor students, matriculants at government schools and registered job seekers.
This is one of the demands raised at a DA Youth Rally yesterday at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in Port Elizabeth by DA Youth federal chairman Yusuf Cassim.
“As the DA Youth, we are launching a petition to make these demands to the ANC government and ultimately replace them with a government that will deliver in their place in 2019,” Cassim said.
An allowance of 500MB a month would allow poor students, matriculants and jobseekers to access the internet for study purposes and to find work, he said.
“Government must fund the costs of this allowance to enable poor young South Africans to take advantage of the benefits of the internet.
“People with no internet connection have less economic power than others.”
Cassim said it was possible for the government to pay this by deducting the total cost price from each mobile operator’s monthly tax bill.
“This will allow government to pay for the free mobile data without paying out a cent,” he said.
“We believe this would be a muchneeded point of departure to enable our youth to exploit the opportunities technology offers to leap out of generations of oppression and disadvantage and to prosper.”
He also called on the government to release the mobile data spectrum. This would bring competition to the market and drive prices down.
Cassim also urged the packed hall to fight against the high price of data.
Also at the rally, DA Students Organisation federal deputy chairwoman Sam Beynon said: “Recently two students were attacked and raped at a lab on campus while they were working [at] night as a result of not having internet access in their homes.”
She said this had prompted the call for free data for students.