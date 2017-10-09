Thwarted lawyer in new bid to have conference results nullified

Disgruntled ANC members have given party president Jacob Zuma and the national executive committee (NEC) until today to nullify the outcome of last week’s provincial conference or face legal action.

The new ultimatum issued by Mthatha-based lawyer Mvuzo Notyesi is on behalf of ANC member Baxolile Khulu and others, instructing the NEC to nullify the conference and organise another conference immediately.

Notyesi also attempted to nullify the outcome of the conference while it was in progress but that legal attempt last week was struck from the roll for procedural reasons.

“We demand that you nullify the conference and organise a conference immediately, failing which we shall approach the court for review,” the Notyesi notice of intention to set aside the conference reads.

Former provincial chairman and premier Phumulo Masualle is leading a group of senior ANC members who have submitted a 28-page report on events at the East London International Convention Centre on Sunday last week.

Masualle, his former deputy Sakhumzi Somyo, former spokesman Mlibo Qoboshiyane and others abandoned the conference after a brawl broke out in the early hours of Sunday.

The report, which calls for urgent intervention, is also expected to be the subject of debate at a meeting today with NEC members who were deployed to East London last week.

The highly contested chairmanship saw Oscar Mabuyane emerge victorious.