EC now third-biggest ANC bloc
The ANC is to deploy a total of 4 723 voting delegates from its branches to the national elective conference in December‚ with KwaZulu-Natal having the biggest delegation at 870.
The total number of delegates is a marginal increase from the previous conference in 2012, when there were 4 500 delegates.
Mpumalanga has toppled the Eastern Cape as the ANC’s second-biggest voting bloc‚ with David Mabuza’s province emerging as number two to KwaZulu-Natal, with a total of 736 voting delegates.
The Eastern Cape‚ the province of newly-elected chairman Oscar Mabuyane‚ is number three with 648 delegates.
The numbers are contained in an internal ANC memo sent to the party’s provincial secretaries by secretary-general Gwede Mantashe‚ which TimesLIVE has seen.
“The above calculation is based on a calculation where a branch with a minimum of 100 members is entitled to one delegate and for every additional 250 members the branch is allocated one additional delegate‚” Mantashe said in his letter.
The Eastern Cape had always been the second-biggest voting bloc in the ANC‚ particularly in the two previous national conferences of 2007 and 2012.
The figures come as divisions in the various provincial structures of the ANC are increasing and as the date of the highly anticipated conference gets closer.