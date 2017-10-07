The ANC is to deploy a total of 4 723 voting delegates from its branches to the national elective conference in December‚ with KwaZulu-Natal having the biggest delegation at 870.

The total number of delegates is a marginal increase from the previous conference in 2012, when there were 4 500 delegates.

Mpumalanga has toppled the Eastern Cape as the ANC’s second-biggest voting bloc‚ with David Mabuza’s province emerging as number two to KwaZulu-Natal, with a total of 736 voting delegates.

The Eastern Cape‚ the province of newly-elected chairman Oscar Mabuyane‚ is number three with 648 delegates.