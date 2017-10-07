ANC leaders, Masualle unhappy with conference process

A group of senior ANC leaders led by premier and former ANC chairman Phumulo Masualle have said they are unhappy with the process followed during the provincial conference in East London last week.

The group have submitted a 28 page report to the National Working Committee detailing the events leading up to violent scenes at the conference.

The report also calls for urgent intervention.

Masualle alongside his former deputy Sakhumzi Somyo, former spokesman Mlibo Qoboshiyane and others abandoned the conference after a brawl broke out in the early hours of Sunday.

In the report the group describe “shameful events which were flawed by gross tempering, blatant manipulation and fraudulent process of conference.”

“We wish to submit to the ANC Officials and the NWC that it remains our assessment that the processes building up to the ANC EC Provincial conference infringed not only on the democratic rights of members but had constrained and severely weakened the fundamental principles of the African National Congress,” the report read.

Issues mentioned in the report include disputes on branch general meetings and inconsistencies by the National Executive Committee(NEC) on appeals.

Qoboshiyane on Saturday confirmed the report.

“All we wanted to do with the report is to detail everything that happened leading up to Sunday.”

“The conference was presided over by the chairperson and his deputy chairperson. When it collapsed a report was generated,” Qoboshiyane said.