ANC queries why vacant posts haven’t been filled as promised

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s staff recruitment programme and the significant number of vacancies in critical posts came under fire at a safety and security committee meeting yesterday, where the ANC called for urgent action to fill the posts.

ANC councillor Andile Mfunda said the time for rhetoric was over and called on mayor Athol Trollip to act quickly to provide the people of the Bay with employment.

“We are worried because these things of filling critical vacancies take too long.

“If a post is vacant and is budgeted for why can’t we fill that position?

“Remember that you promised the people of the metro during the elections that these positions would be filled,” Mfunda said.

The ANC’s Xola Tyali criticised the metro’s decision to hire only two firefighters for the city in the wake of the fires that had raged through the Garden Route and several parts of the Bay earlier this year.