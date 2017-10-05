Maimane denies party factions brewing
Despite placing Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and mayoral committee member for safety‚ security and social services JP Smith on special leave‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane set the record straight yesterday‚ saying there were no factions brewing in his party.
“To say what is happening in the City of Cape Town is the same as what is happening in the ANC is inaccurate at best‚” Maimane said, suggesting that the spat between De Lille and Smith was not one for power.
“When I met with the mayor and MMC JP Smith it was to make sure that the climate was right,” he said.
“I put them on special leave and [will] ensure we can focus on how we can build a city that delivers.
“The business of Cape Town must continue.”
Maimane was speaking on the sidelines of the Joburg Indaba.
His move against De Lille and Smith has lanced the boil on divisions in the party.
Hearings into the name-calling between De Lille and Smith began on Tuesday under the chairmanship of parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen‚ who said they would continue for several days.
It is not clear whether De Lille and Smith will attend Saturday’s DA congress in Cape Town‚ which will elect a new provincial leader.
The contenders are Housing MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ backed by Smith, and provincial legislature member Lennit Max.
A third candidate, mayoral committee member Anda Ntsodo‚ has been disqualified on a technicality.
It is understood Smith and De Lille engaged in a war of words‚ allegedly over the disbanding of Cape Town’s special investigation unit‚ which fell under Smith’s portfolio.
Smith had reportedly raised concerns about the closure of the unit, and that security alterations at De Lille’s home were made illegally.