Maimane denies party factions brewing

Despite placing Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and mayoral committee member for safety‚ security and social services JP Smith on special leave‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane set the record straight yesterday‚ saying there were no factions brewing in his party.

“To say what is happening in the City of Cape Town is the same as what is happening in the ANC is inaccurate at best‚” Maimane said, suggesting that the spat between De Lille and Smith was not one for power.

“When I met with the mayor and MMC JP Smith it was to make sure that the climate was right,” he said.

“I put them on special leave and [will] ensure we can focus on how we can build a city that delivers.

“The business of Cape Town must continue.”

Maimane was speaking on the sidelines of the Joburg Indaba.