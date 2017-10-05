Experts deny next leader of ANC already known
Political analysts have poured cold water on a claim by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane that it was a foregone conclusion who the next president of the ANC would be.
“We already know who will be president. It’s a done deal. The policies won’t change,” Zwane said.
“In January, there will be new leadership and policies will remain the same,” he said.
Zwane is viewed as a staunch supporter of ANC president Jacob Zuma.
Zwane said the matter had already been decided at branch level around the country and the result was already known within the party.
However‚ political analyst Ebrahim Fakir said there were certain trends that one could read about who would be leader of the ANC‚ but no one could know for certain who the leader would be.
Another political analyst‚ Dr Somadoda Fikeni‚ said factional leaders would beat up their drums and claim they knew who was going to be the leader of the ANC.
The leadership race has been hotly contested between Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and veteran ANC leader Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.