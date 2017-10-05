Experts deny next leader of ANC already known

Political analysts have poured cold water on a claim by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane that it was a foregone conclusion who the next president of the ANC would be.

“We already know who will be president. It’s a done deal. The policies won’t change,” Zwane said.

“In January, there will be new leadership and policies will remain the same,” he said.

Zwane is viewed as a staunch supporter of ANC president Jacob Zuma.