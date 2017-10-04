Trollip to head phase two of war on waste programme

The second phase of the war on waste programme has been launched, with Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip committing to head up the project himself.

The first phase of the litter-picking programme suffered some snags, with underspending and alleged political interference resulting in the budget being cut from R15-million to R6million.

Yesterday, phase two of the project was launched and will see 335 temporary jobs created through the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP).

Under the political leadership of former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani, the project was meant to accelerate the cleaning up of the city’s streets with a special focus on illegal dumping sites.

But Bobani was accused of political interference in the hiring of litter pickers, which saw the EPWP distance itself from the recruitment process.

The matter is still being investigated by the municipal public accounts committee, while a draft report by PricewaterhouseCoopers details irregularities in the processes of employing litter pickers.