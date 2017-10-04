MECs’ fate uncertain after axing from provincial body

ANC will decide if they stay, says Mabuyane

The fate of several MECs hangs in the balance, with newly elected ANC Eastern Cape chairman Oscar Mabuyane saying a decision to reshuffle the provincial government cabinet was up to the ANC and this would be based on performance.

Former ANC Eastern Cape chairman, premier Phumulo Masualle, alongside nearly half his cabinet, failed to make it onto the new ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) elected at the International Convention Centre in East London on Sunday.

Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi also did not make it onto the PEC after she left before the election.

Others included Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism MEC Sakhumzi Somyo, Roads and Public Works MEC Thandi Marawu, and Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane, who were not present to accept or reject nominations.

But Mabuyane said yesterday the conference outcome was not to destabilise governance in the province.

“The purpose of the conference was not to have people removed from their positions.

“People in government have been given two years to do the work of the ANC in government,” he said.

“We expect a good working relationship between those elected into the PEC and those who are in government to ensure that the ANC’s plans are seen through and that the needs of the people are attended to,” Mabuyane said.

He said Masualle was expected to table a performance report by the end of this month which could be used to compare performance with the agreements signed by them.