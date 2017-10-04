MECs’ fate uncertain after axing from provincial body
ANC will decide if they stay, says Mabuyane
The fate of several MECs hangs in the balance, with newly elected ANC Eastern Cape chairman Oscar Mabuyane saying a decision to reshuffle the provincial government cabinet was up to the ANC and this would be based on performance.
Former ANC Eastern Cape chairman, premier Phumulo Masualle, alongside nearly half his cabinet, failed to make it onto the new ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) elected at the International Convention Centre in East London on Sunday.
Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi also did not make it onto the PEC after she left before the election.
Others included Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism MEC Sakhumzi Somyo, Roads and Public Works MEC Thandi Marawu, and Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane, who were not present to accept or reject nominations.
But Mabuyane said yesterday the conference outcome was not to destabilise governance in the province.
“The purpose of the conference was not to have people removed from their positions.
“People in government have been given two years to do the work of the ANC in government,” he said.
“We expect a good working relationship between those elected into the PEC and those who are in government to ensure that the ANC’s plans are seen through and that the needs of the people are attended to,” Mabuyane said.
He said Masualle was expected to table a performance report by the end of this month which could be used to compare performance with the agreements signed by them.
“What is important is that everyone does their work and stays in their lane, and the ANC will do its job because people in South Africa vote for the ANC.
“And if the ANC cannot hold its members who are in government accountable then that is a problem we will face when we ask for votes come 2019,” he said.
“Whether people remain in their position is up to the ANC.”
Mabuyane emerged victorious after a highly contested race for the chairmanship.
He was finally elected chairman amid deep-rooted divisions that culminated in a brawl which left a number of people injured. While the announcement of the provincial top five was under way at the ICC, disgruntled members held a parallel event at the East London City Hall.
Mabuyane said he could not comment on their behalf. However, they would follow up on who had invited ANC members to the city hall when the conference venue was the ICC.
“The mere fact the city hall was readily available proves that there are some irregularities – the city hall has to be booked with the municipality.
“We believe its availability goes with our theory that there was a plan to collapse the conference,” Mabuyane said.
Attempts to reach Masualle, Qoboshiyane and Somyo for comment were unsuccessful.