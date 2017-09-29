Gloves off as ANC election contest begins

Late-night wheeling and dealing in halls, hotel rooms and secret venues around East London.

This is how hundreds of Eastern Cape ANC members spent last night as different groupings gathered to plot how to secure much-needed votes ahead of today’s defining provincial leadership election.

At least 1 700 delegates gathered at the city’s International Convention Centre will choose between Oscar Mabuyane and Phumulo Masualle today to lead the ANC in the province.

The outcome of the hotly contested race will not only shape the next four years of the party in the province, but will likely influence – to a point – its national election in December.

Several members were seen going in and out of secret meetings with those who share the same leadership preference yesterday, while others told how they feared that their rivals could use money to buy votes.

“We believe that we will win. But our fear is that they may pay delegates to change their votes,” a Mabuyane backer said. “They are loaded. Things are tense.” Asked about the perceived culture of money changing hands to buy votes, Mabuyane said he did not believe this was the case.

“I also don’t think it would work in this conference,” he said.