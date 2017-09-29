The ANC Eastern Cape’s 8th provincial conference has been delayed after at least 200 delegates were still to be registered by mid-morning.

The conference was supposed to start on Friday at 9am with an opening address by the outgoing provincial chairman Phumulo Masualle.

#ANCECConference is expected to officially start this afternoon after registration was concluded early this morning, @SiyamtandaCapa reports — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) September 29, 2017

However‚ this could not happen as officials responsible for registration had slept in the early hours of Friday morning and had to rest.

Announcing the change in the official programme‚ PEC member Stella Ndabeni said registration had started on day one on Thursday and ended at 6am on Friday.

“There are still many delegates that have not yet registered and we cannot proceed with the conference as yet‚” she said.

The conference has now been moved to start at 2pm.

Echoing Ndabeni‚ ANC national spokesman Zizi Kodwa said that they are hoping to announce voting results of the top 5 by Friday midnight.

“It is the history of Eastern Cape conferences‚ they go until early hours of the morning‚” Ndabeni said.

#ANCECConference D1 programme includes addresses, the official opening, and tabling of some reports and the election of the new leadership. — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) September 29, 2017