Bay alliance needs EFF – analyst

‘Partnership with DA-led coalition would stabilise city government’

The Nelson Mandela Bay DA-led coalition must team up with a reliable partner who will make running the metro easier for them, and that would be the EFF.

That was the view of political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana, as he unpacked a possible way forward for the coalition government in the Bay.

With the support of six more councillors the coalition government would find passing budget items and making decisions in council easier, he said.

The coalition comprising COPE, ACDP, UDM and the DA was left in the lurch on Thursday when the Patriotic Alliance pulled out of the co-governance agreement it entered into three months ago.

The coalition has 59 votes in council. The support of the EFF would bring the tally to 65.

A 61-member majority is needed to pass budget items.

Ndletyana said the only way the coalition could continue governing the city in a stable manner was if they joined forces with the EFF.

“They would be able to do a lot of things that they want to do and even if they had problems from other coalition partners it would not matter much because [they] will have the EFF and as long as he [Trollip] maintains that relationship he would be fine,” Ndletyana said.

But EFF provincial coordinator Yazini Tetyana said the party would not attend council meetings until the coalition partners sorted out their difference.

“We have allowed coalition partners [in other metros] to resolve their issues, they [coalition partners in Nelson Mandela Bay ]seem unable to resolve them but we took exception on the fact that the DA is bulldozing its coalition partners,” he said.