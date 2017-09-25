Were the names of deceased ANC members used to fake delegates at a regional party conference in 2015?

That’s the question that will be scrutinised at the High Court in Mthatha on Tuesday when it hears a case seeking to nullify the outcome of the 2015 regional conference held in the Eastern Cape.

The Daily Dispatch reported on Monday that the participation of 25 members of the OR Tambo regional leadership in the ANC provincial elective conference – which starts on Thursday – hangs in the balance‚ depending on the outcome of the case.

OR Tambo branch member Bandile Ntamo‚ who brought the application‚ claims that details of deceased members were allegedly used to fake delegates at the 2015 conference.

Provincial ANC spokesman Mlibo Qoboshiyane said the party had a strong argument to put forward in court.

Earlier this month the ANC’s 2015 KwaZulu-Natal elective conference was declared null and void by the courts‚ sparking a leadership crisis in the province.